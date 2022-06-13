Tatamagouche man, 38, killed in motorcycle crash

The RCMP says a man has died after he crashed his motorcycle in Malagash, N.S.

Cumberland County District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the crash on North Shore Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve while travelling on the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Tatamagouche, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Shore Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.