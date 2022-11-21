Taxi driver pulls person from burning car in Saint John, N.B.

A taxi driver in Saint John, N.B., is being hailed as a hero after a fiery crash over the weekend.

A vehicle on Douglas Avenue crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a parked vehicle early Saturday morning, say police.

The vehicle then caught fire with the driver still inside.

“The taxi driver then pulled the unconscious driver from the vehicle and called 911,” said Sgt. Sean Rocca with the Saint John Police Force.

“The driver was transported to hospital and has since been released.”

The force says it is continuing to investigate the incident.