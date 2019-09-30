HALIFAX -- Taxi drivers in the Halifax area can now pick up and drop off passengers anywhere in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Taxi zones previously restricted where drivers could pick up and drop off passengers. Those zones were eliminated on Saturday, when a new taxi bylaw and administrative order came into effect.

Under the new bylaw, the number of owner licenses has increased from 1,000 to 1,600.HRM says drivers on the waitlist will be offered a taxi owner’s licence when their name has been reached. The process is expected to take a number of years.

Drivers will also be required to complete mandatory training, including cultural sensitivity training, once it becomes available. In addition, drivers will have to complete a winter driving course.

All taxis must have debit and credit machines, as well as GPS. Taxi drivers have six months to install the devices in their vehicles.