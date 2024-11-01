Taylor's Version: Swifties pay tribute to their favourite popstar with Eras themed Halloween costumes

After more than a year-and-a half wait, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is finally making its way to Canada.

The first Toronto concert is still 13 (Swift’s lucky number) days away, but Maritime trick-or-treaters got a head start on the fun by dressing up like their favourite popstar this Halloween.

"Toronto and Vancouver (the last two cities on the Eras Tour) - TV, Taylor's Version,’” said fan Luciann MacDonald. “I'm a huge Swiftie, so I picked up on that right away. So, Canada is super pumped."

MacDonald has had tickets for one of the shows in Toronto since August 2023.

"I have been a loyal Taylor Swift fan my whole life,” said MacDonald, a teacher at l’Etoile de l’Acadie French school in Sydney, N.S.

MacDonald and her co-worker joined a couple of their students in dressing up as the popstar.

Luciann MacDonald and her co-worker joined a couple of their students in dressing up as Taylor Swift for Halloween.

A ‘Swiftie’ since she was in high school, MacDonald says Swift is a good role model for her students.

"I think she's done so much for, especially, the young girl population,” said MacDonald.

“Positivity, being kind, celebrating the little things. I think she does so much good for this generation of girls."

Alexa MacDonald, 10, is pictured wearing a Halloween costume that matches the Reputation era outfit Taylor Swift wears on tour.

Alexa MacDonald, a 10-year-old girl from Sydney, dressed up in a black bodysuit covered with sparkling red snakes. Her costume, made by her mother, matches the Reputation era outfit Swift wears on tour.

“I'm her biggest fan ever,” said Alexa, who is the daughter of CTV Atlantic reporter Ryan MacDonald. "Lover (era) would be too cold, and Reputation is the most iconic - aside from Lover."

The Jerrett-Munro household in Eastern Passage, N.S., is home to several mini “Swifties.” CTV Atlantic’s digital producer Andrea Jerrett-Munro dressed her one-year-old triplets in Lover era costumes, while three-year-old Amelia was feeling Fearless. Jerrett-Munro didn’t miss out on the fun, she channeled the Red era with a “22” inspired costume and her husband John Munro went as Swift’s boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.