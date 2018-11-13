

A Nova Scotia high school teacher is expected to face charges this week after an alleged incident involving a student at Cole Harbour High School.

If charges are laid, it won’t be the first time the man has been before the courts.

Cellphone video posted online appears to show part of an altercation between a teacher and student last month at Cole Harbour High School.

After a five-week investigation, RCMP say they've arrested a teacher and will charge him with assault and mischief.

“The incident itself involved a man approaching a youth, pulling earbuds out of his ears,” said Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Jennifer Clarke. “The youth then removed a lanyard with some keys out of the man's pocket. The man then pushed the youth up against the wall and then put him on the floor.”

Police say the male student was not injured.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the teacher is on unpaid leave and has voluntarily surrendered his teaching license.

In a statement, spokesperson Doug Hadley says:

“The HRCE takes any matter potentially impacting the safety and security of our students very seriously and we are conducting our own investigation, independent of police. There is no timeline for when this investigation will be complete. As this is a personnel matter, the HRCE will not be providing further comment.”

RCMP have not released the 42-year-old man's name, however sources tell CTV News it's Derek Stephenson, who is listed on the school's website as an English teacher.

The Public Prosecution Service says Stephenson has prior criminal charges.

“In 2013, he was given a conditional discharge on a charge of assault and in 2017 he was given a conditional discharge on charges of mischief and uttering threats,” said Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service spokeswoman Chris Hansen.

Students say the whole incident has cast a dark shadow over their school.

“Our school has, like, a bad rep already, so I think this just added to it,” said student Jessica Turner.

Another student, Melanna Donovan, said the school is a frequent topic of chatter on social media.

“All over Facebook, it's ‘Cole Harbour High is a bad school,’” Donovan said.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and tell CTV News that charges are expected to be formally laid in court this week.

Stephenson is expected to appear in court in December.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.