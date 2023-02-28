Team Alberta brings decades-old tradition to this year's Canada Winter Games
One team taking part in the 2023 Canada Winter Games on Prince Edward Island is spreading some luck around the venues -- a tradition that goes back more than two decades for the team's athletes.
Team Alberta's "lucky loonies" tradition dates back to the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics when an Edmonton icemaker snuck a "lucky loonie" into the ice surface. Both the men and women won gold in hockey that year.
This year, each of the young athletes for Team Alberta, like badminton's Anthony Wong, has been given a pair of custom-made lucky loonies to hide somewhere at the games.
“I’ll be honest, I had to keep one for myself. I like the luck,” said Wong. “A lot of our teammates, they want to hide some, just for the other athletes, for badminton. Pass on some good luck.”
Many of the athletes were hiding them Tuesday, careful not to tip off games staff or officials as they tuck them away in the venues.
Alberta’s chef de mission says it’s good fun and might bring a little luck. It's also a great way to foster camaraderie and game spirit.
“For many of these athletes, the Canada Games are their very first multi-sport experience,” said Cam Berwald. “We want them to realize that they’re part of a bigger team here.”
The tradition has helped do just that in every Canada Games over the past decade.
But some wonder what makes the perfect hiding spot.
“An ideal hiding spot would be somewhere where you’re looking but you’re not looking, but also ones that have meaning too,” said Wong. “I think this one [lucky loonie] definitely is going to be somewhere the players will be, but they might not look, so watch out.”
Berwald said it’s a unique way to connect the athletes who are spread out to venues across P.E.I.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85
A passenger train in Greece carrying hundreds of people collided with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in the country's north early Wednesday, killing 29 and injuring at least 85, officials said.
Increased illegal crossings from Canada straining U.S. Border Patrol, official says during exclusive ride-along
A sharp increase in illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. has an understaffed northern U.S. Border Patrol under new strain, staff say.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
11 minutes of daily exercise could have a positive impact on your health, large study shows
Just 11 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity aerobic activity per day could lower your risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease or premature death, a large new study has found.
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
Father of cellphone sees dark side but also hope in new tech
The man credited with inventing the cellphone 50 years ago frets like everybody else about his invention's impacts on society -- from the loss of privacy to the risk of internet addiction to the rapid spread of harmful content, especially among kids.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Historic Toronto theatre slated for demolition to make way for 76-storey tower
A downtown Toronto theatre built more than a century ago has been slated for demolition.
-
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with yet another potentially significant snowstorm this week.
-
One person walks into hospital after Scarborough shooting: police
One person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Scarborough, police say.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Calgary governments outlaw TikTok
The Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary are joining Quebec, Ottawa and others in banning TikTok on their devices.
-
What funding is earmarked for the City of Calgary in the UCP's 2023 provincial budget?
The UCP's provincial budget commitment to Calgary has a high focus on transportation projects and health care. The majority of funding in the budget is not new money, but a recommitment to money previously announced.
-
Calgary Chamber, U of C enthusiastic about provincial investments, hopeful for more dollars
It didn't take long Tuesday evening for some Calgary institutions to express enthusiasm for investments promised in the United Conservative Party's 2023 provincial budget – and to remind that more will be needed.
Montreal
-
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Quebec government finds 74 per cent of businesses make language errors on public signage
No less than three-quarters of businesses do not respect the standards of written French in their public signage in Quebec, according to the Office quebecois de la langue francaise (OQLF).
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Northern Ontario
-
Police testify on early stages of Sweeney murder investigation, first suspect
Testifying on Tuesday morning, two former officers with the then Sudbury Regional Police described their involvement with the Renee Sweeney investigation as the murder trial continues.
-
Sudbury ski club unveils new facility
Mother Nature was on the side of skiers in Sudbury on Tuesday, just in time for the grand opening of the Adanac Ski Club's new headquarters.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
London
-
Will more police officers make London safer?
“Our citizens do not feel safe today,” Councillor Steve Lehman told a council committee on Tuesday. Lehman was arguing in favour of a funding request by London, Ont. police to hire 20 additional police officers and four full-time civilian staff in 2023.
-
'Completely off guard': Central Elgin mayor shocked by province annexing 700 acres
The mayor of Central Elgin said he was 'taken completely off guard' when he found out that the province of Ontario was annexing 700 acres into the City of St. Thomas, Ont. Bill 63 was introduced by the province to consolidate land with St. Thomas for an investment-read mega site.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc man sentenced for shooting
Last fall, 28-year-old Alexandre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc plead guilty to a dangerous shooting incident in which two men were injured. Tuesday in a London courtroom, Allie was sentenced to a total of eight years by Justice Marc Garson.
Winnipeg
-
Month after finishing home build, owners told to scrap plans due to administrative error
A month after finishing their newly built home complete with a basement suite, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.
-
Manitoba launches strategy to end homelessness that adds hundreds of housing units
Manitoba has set out a plan to tackle homelessness that includes creating hundreds of new social housing units and implementing more services to deal with the complex issue that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Deeply-rooted emotional wounds': Family of woman killed in assault left shocked and angry
The family of a woman who died from an assault on O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is working to keep her memory alive, and is calling for resources to put an end to violence in their community.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers, money
Ottawa's St. Patrick's Day parade, a decades-long tradition, has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and funding.
-
Ottawa sees 15 cm of snow Tuesday
The significant snowfall that has coated Ottawa and the area with about 15 cm of snow.
-
City of Ottawa looking into banning TikTok on city-issued devices
In the wake of the federal government's move to ban TikTok from employee devices, the city of Ottawa says its staff are looking into the matter.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Saskatoon man with Down syndrome fighting to keep him out of locked long-term care ward
Cory Kadlec has Down syndrome. He was living in a care home, but in June he was taken to Royal University Hospital because he was having seizures.
-
'We are expecting delays': Saskatoon businesses say drawn-out bridge construction will hurt sales
Saskatoon motorists should prepare for traffic delays as crews begin construction on one of the most travelled stretches of road in the city.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Vancouver
-
'A very isolated incident': B.C. dealership responds to complaints about electric vehicle purchases
Car dealer Go Auto confirmed there were “some challenges” with the sale of electric vehicles after it took over ownership of Dams Ford Lincoln on the Langley Bypass, but said it is actively resolving those issues.
-
'I hope it's the end of it': Late winter snowstorm slams Metro Vancouver
Just when the days were getting longer and people were dreaming of spring, a late-winter storm slammed the South Coast.
-
More snow in store for B.C.'s South Coast, Environment Canada says
Just hours after snowfall warnings were lifted on the Lower Mainland, residents are being told there's more winter weather in store.
Regina
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
-
Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost
Regina’s Catalyst Committee is proposing five projects to be built in the city in the coming years, ranging in price from about $20 million to $172 million.
-
'My heart needs to heal properly': Court hears impact statements during sentencing submissions for Dillon Whitehawk
Dillon Whitehawk sat still, staring straight ahead in the courtroom as he listened to the loved ones of Keesha Bitternose detail the pain he's caused them.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Pacheedaht requests $24M for new school so students can skip lengthy commute
A remote community on southwest Vancouver Island has requested funding for a new school, so students can avoid a treacherous commute.
-
'Difficult news': Sidney-Anacortes ferry not restarting until 2030
An international ferry that connects Vancouver Island with the U.S. will not be restarting operations anytime soon.