Team Canada fans celebrate historic effort despite loss

The crowd at the Halifax Sports Bar was small, but their passion was palpable.

Though it was Canada’s last game at the FIFA World Cup, many super-fans rooted until the end.

Soccer fan Steve Beaton says there’s room for improvement on Canada’s team, but he’s just happy to be spectating.

“I’m certainly excited to see what Canada can bring for the next World Cup and I am very excited that I can bring my daughter,” said Beaton.

Halifax’s professional soccer team hosted the family friendly viewing party.

“Honestly, I’m a soccer fan and I really want to see the sport grow, especially here in Halifax,” said Greg White. “And when the Wanderers put on a watch party, how can I say no?”

The only other time Canada competed in the World Cup was in 1986. Despite similar results, this time, the Wanderers’ new head coach says there’s still a lot to celebrate as Canada prepares to co-host the World Cup in 2026.

“I think the team has done tremendous,” said Patrice Gheisar. “I hope the country stays behind them day in and day out. The players should feel like the stars that they are.”

Canadian players, like superstar Alphonso Davies, were disappointed with the 2-1 loss.

“We didn’t start well,” said Davies. “They got two quick goals against the team. We got the one goal and kept fighting but I guess it wasn’t enough.”

While Canada failed to advance in the World Cup, not everyone at the sports bar was upset about Morocco’s 2-1 victory.

“It’s a glorious moment for all Moroccan fans,” said Mohammed Benhaddou, noting it’s been a 36 year wait to see the country qualify in the second round.

Team Canada fans say the potential to win the next World Cup is there.

“We’ve got so much experience now on what’s expected of us,” said player Denton Froese. “This is the first step of a longer journey. I think we can all be proud of what we did here.”