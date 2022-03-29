Team Canada ParaCheer athletes prepare to hit the world stage

Filled with Maritimers, Canada's ParaCheer team will soon step out onto the world stage in Orlando and compete against multiple countries.

It's an opportunity the athletes, coaches, and parents are not taking for granted.

"It'll just be a really great feeling to represent my country and other people like me because we're not really told, you know, 'You can go and do all of these things that everybody else can do,' so I want to show them that you can," says athlete Ella Barnett.

ParaCheer is an inclusive version of cheerleading. It has the goal to adapt to the team's abilities in order to meet the needs of each athlete.

"Their focus is on making sure we can do things and helping us do it our own way," says Barnett, who is a right hand amputee.

The athletes say they enjoy the environment and the sport because their teammates and coaches have a deep understanding of what they experience on a daily basis, due to each of their conditions.

"People of all abilities get to be a part of it and I find it more inclusive because of everyone here, because I have arthritis, because everyone here understands what I'm going through," says athlete Jenna Kedy, who lives with juvenile arthritis.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has been training for the moment they hit the world stage for about three years, and with it quickly approaching, emotions are settling in.

"I think it's going to feel unreal and honestly really emotional for me. It's a big moment in my cheerleading career," says Kedy.

As for the moms, they say there will be lots of tissues ready for the moment they watch their children compete.

"I know I'm going to cry because I'm so proud of her and all of her teammates," says Jo-Anne Kedy, Jenna's mother.

Team Canada will compete at the ICU World Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando next month.