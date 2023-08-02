Team Canada women's baseball clinic draws more than 160 youth players

The women's Canadian Baseball Championships were played in Halifax last week. Following the gold medal game, Team Canada announced its roster ahead of the 2024 World Cup.

Amongst those who made the national team were two standout pitchers from Team Nova Scotia – 17-year-old Julia Konigshofer and 17-year-old Jaida Lee.

This is Konigshofer's second time making the team. The pitcher says the opportunity to represent her country and wear the maple leaf again brings great pride.

"Even though I was named to the team last year it's still the same impact this year," said Konigshofer, who hails from Fall River, N.S.

"Every year when you put on your jersey for the first time, it's the same feeling and it doesn't get old. You get goosebumps and you are all in your feels."

Jaida Lee is from St. John's, Newfoundland and was invited to play for Team Nova Scotia because her home province doesn't have a women's provincial team.

Making the national team is a dream come true for Lee, whose solid pitching helped Team Nova Scotia reach the bronze medal game where they were narrowly defeated 5-4 by Alberta.

"It was exciting and your heart is racing as you open the roster," said Lee. "Seeing my name was great."

Team Canada has remained in Halifax this week and has been practicing as team before they head to Thunder Bay, Ont. to compete at the World Cup qualifiers.

On Wednesday, the team was on the field with more than 160 baseball players from Nova Scotia ranging in age from six to 16. The team led the youth through a skills session, showing the next generation of players how to play ball.

"It's great I was with the younger group too," said Lee.

"They were really fun and you could tell they really wanted to be there."

This kind of skills clinic directed towards female youth players is something Konigshofer said she wishes was around when she was that age.

Both Konigshofer and Lee played minor baseball in the boys' division when they were younger and even competed against each other.

"This wasn't around when I was their age and so I'm glad girls in baseball is growing," said Konigshofer. "Because it's not easy with the boys, they don't treat you the same."

As much as this baseball clinic is aimed at inspiring the next generation of ball players, it's also a chance for Team Canada to bond ahead of their World Cup qualifying tournament which begins Aug. 8.

"Having our girls work with the up-and-comers and having them mentor the next generation of girls that are going to be on this team is special," said Anthony Pluta, head coach of the Canadian National Women's Team.

"When they have that opportunity to do that, it helps them grow as athletes, but as people too."

Team Canada will travel from Halifax to Thunder Bay on Thursday to play a few exhibition games before the World Cup qualifier begins.