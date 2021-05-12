HALIFAX -- The province of New Brunswick is looking for volunteers to serve as mission staff members for Team New Brunswick at the 2022 Canada Summer Games and the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

In a news release on Wednesday, the province says the chosen individuals will play lead roles in supporting athletes and coaches, and contribute to ensuring all preparations are in place.

Tammy Scott-Wallace, New Brunswick's Tourism, Heritage, and Culture Minister, says the call for volunteers is a reminder of "positive experiences" that await New Brunswickers.

"We hope to return to normal for these upcoming Canada Games so New Brunswickers can once again come together and share their interests with those in other provinces," said Scott-Wallace. "I encourage those interested to apply for this exciting opportunity.”

Tourism officials say candidates can submit their name for one or both games for any of the following positions:

sport liaison

medical liaison

communications

operations

Those interested in applying must have experience in sport as volunteers, athletes, coaches, or administrators, as well as a good understanding of the provincial sport system and Canada Games.

"Mission staff must take part in all pre-games meetings and most will be expected to attend the Games for their full duration," wrote the province in a release.

The Canada Summer Games are scheduled to take place in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to Aug. 21, 2022, while the Canada Winter Games will be held on Prince Edward Island from Feb. 18 to March 5, 2023.

Individuals interested in applying on a volunteer basis must submit their online application, along with their resumé, by May 26.