Team New Brunswick wins first-ever Canada Games medal in trampoline
Team New Brunswick gained its first-ever Canada Games medal in trampoline during the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown.
Fredericton's Dexter Richard and Eric Davis struck gold in the men's synchro trampoline on Monday – claiming the first medal of the games for Team New Brunswick.
“I am so happy to be receiving this medal, we worked hard for it,” said Davis.
The pair finished in first place ahead of Saskatchewan and Alberta respectively to claim the gold medal.
Monday's competition also featured the first-ever karate event in Canada Games history.
Emilee Goodine from Oromocto, N.B., came close to winning a medal in the women’s karate kata, losing in a bronze medal match in Summerside, P.E.I.
Karate resumes Tuesday with the kumite.
Tuesday’s action will also feature biathlon, women’s curling, gymnastics, men’s hockey, long track and short track speed skating, ringette, table tennis and wheelchair basketball.
Results and the games' full schedule can be found online.
