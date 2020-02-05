FREDERICTON -- Forest rangers from the Maritimes are heading to Australia Wednesday to help with the wildfires there.

A 20-person crew from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island is heading to Australia to focus on direct suppression work. Sixteen of them are from New Brunswick.

They left Wednesday morning and should arrive in Australia on Friday.

"They're anxious to go help, like people in Australia, people have lost homes and some people have lost everything they have, so it's a nice opportunity to help out people in this situation," said Matthew Ruff, New Brunswick's provincial fire equipment coordinator.

Forest ranger Adam Sullivan isn't sure what he'll be doing when he gets there.

"Possibly be in charge of a crew, or anything else we're asked of really," Sullivan said. "We try to stay flexible and help out however we can."

These rangers have worked on wildfires in other provinces -- including Alberta -- but this will be their first time in Australia.

They will be away for more than a month.