HALIFAX -- Golf courses in the Maritimes are hoping business will be above par for the course, as they tee up for a full season after last year’s late start.

Spring marks the start of a new golf season for golfers like Zack Logan, who can't can’t wait to take a swing at a sport proving very popular during the pandemic.

“Second time this year,” says Logan, who took to the links Monday at Fox Hollow Golf Club in Stewiacke, N.S.

Even with leftover winter snow clogging parts of this golf course, Logan was not missing a chance to take advantage of this blast of sunny spring weather.

“It puts a smile on your face, and I’m sure the rest of the group would agree,” says Logan.

With winter behind us and temperatures getting warmer, it seems like a lot of people are hitting the links.

“Golf is a hot ticket right now. They enjoy it once they get here,” says Chester Gourley, pro shop manager at Fox Hollow Golf Club.

Gourley says Fox Hollow has been open for 23 years, and are seeing their numbers climb on a yearly basis, even during a worldwide health crisis.

While last summer’s season was shortened by the COVId-19 pandemic, Gourley says many golfers used the course to go outside and enjoy open air and safe exercise.

“They tried it once or twice, they found they liked it, and kept going throughout the fall,” says Gourley.

Chris Carlaw says that’s also the case at the Links at Brunello in Timberlea, N.S.

“We see a lot of new people compared to previous years, and last year we were completely packed everyday,” says Carlaw.

In a society that features COVID-19 concerns and precautions, golf has become a growing past-time, with a built in ability to social distance.

“You are out on the golf course and it’s only four people, so you’re not going to be bumping into people while you’re out there,” says Carlaw. “We have dividers in the carts that have been approved by Dr. Strang and the public health team.”

Golf P.E.I. says bookings on the Island are also higher than usual going into 2021, while officials from Golf New Brunswick say they saw encouraging numbers of first-time golfers in 2020, and are optimistic that the trend will continue into the 2021 season.

A pandemic friendly activity that is enjoying grass roots growth.