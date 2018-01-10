

CTV Atlantic





A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly sent threatening emails to a school in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to Ellenvale Junior High School on Belle Vista Drive at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the school reported receiving two threatening emails from an anonymous sender.

Investigators identified a suspect and determined the threat was a hoax. A Dartmouth teen was arrested at the school at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say he is due in Halifax provincial youth court at a later date to face two counts of uttering threats.