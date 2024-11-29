Teen arrested in connection with weapons call at Fredericton High School

Fredericton Police Force arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday in relation to a weapons call at Fredericton High School.

Police say the school administration was made aware of the situation and called 911 just before 2:30 p.m.

Within minutes, officers responded to the school where they secured the scene and arrested a teenager.

Police seized a BB gun during the incident.

The teen is facing charges of:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

Police released the youth on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date.

