

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after school buses, road signs and a school were tagged with racist graffiti targeting both Indigenous and African Nova Scotian students.

The RCMP believes the graffiti was spray painted near the East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy in the community of Monastery sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say the graffiti was racially and culturally insensitive and included profanity and derogatory comments.

First Nations students who attend the school were sent home at the request of the Band Council at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The 17-year-old has been charged with public incitement of hatred and four counts of mischief.

He has been released on conditions and will appear in Antigonish youth court at a later date.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking the public to come forward with information.