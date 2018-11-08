

CTV Atlantic





A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a Halloween hoax that prompted the closure of 18 Francophone schools in northwestern New Brunswick.

Police said a first call was received at 5:34 a.m. on Oct. 31 by a man who said that his son's friend intended to go to Edmundston's Cite des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany High School and “do a clean-up” with a rifle.

A second anonymous call at 6:15 a.m. indicated that a male student was carrying a rifle in a guitar case.

The Francophone North West School District, which has roughly 5,200 students and 880 employees in the Grand Falls, Edmundston, Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions, shuttered all 18 of its schools and offices in response to the threats.

Police later determined the calls to be a Halloween hoax and not a real threat.

The Edmundston Police Force arrested a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday. He is facing two counts of criminal acts of public mischief in connection with the incident.

Police say the boy appeared in youth court Wednesday afternoon. He was released on conditions that he refrain from using electronic equipment to access the internet, and to return all his electronic devices, including cellphone, computer, and tablet, to the Edmundston Police Force.

The teen is due back in court on Dec. 5 to enter his plea.