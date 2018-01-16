

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Saint John Monday evening.

Police responded to a report of a dispute at an apartment building on Bonita Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Neighbours told police that two men who lived in separate units were fighting in the hallway.

Police spoke with a 19-year-old man, who had sustained minor injuries and a cut to his hand. Police say he wasn’t cooperative and refused medical attention, and they believed the second man had fled the area.

The officers left the scene to respond to another call in the area.

Roughly two hours later, police say they were called to the same apartment for a report of a stabbing.

The officers found the door had been damaged and the 19-year-old man was bent over with injuries to his hip.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. He has since been released.

Police located and arrested the suspect. The teen is due in court to face charges of assault, mischief, probation violation, and violating a court order.