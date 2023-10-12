Atlantic

    • Teen charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP

    A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B., last year.

    Lamèque RCMP say they responded to a reported assault with a weapon outside Shippagan residence on Nov. 3, 2022.

    When they arrived at the scene, officers say they learned an 11-year-old boy had been struck in the face with a kick scooter by a 15-year-old.

    The 11-year-old was taken to hospital with what later were determined to be serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

    Officers say the 11-year-old died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Nov. 5, 2022. Police arrested the 15-year-old two days later in connection with the investigation.

    The now 16-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

    The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News