Teen charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B., last year.

Lamèque RCMP say they responded to a reported assault with a weapon outside Shippagan residence on Nov. 3, 2022.

When they arrived at the scene, officers say they learned an 11-year-old boy had been struck in the face with a kick scooter by a 15-year-old.

The 11-year-old was taken to hospital with what later were determined to be serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the 11-year-old died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Nov. 5, 2022. Police arrested the 15-year-old two days later in connection with the investigation.

The now 16-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.