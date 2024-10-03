Teen charged with manslaughter in Fredericton homicide; victim identified

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was assaulted in Fredericton last month.

The Fredericton Police Force says the teen "presented himself" to investigators Wednesday afternoon.

The youth, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared in court Thursday morning to face a manslaughter charge.

He has been remanded into custody until a bail hearing on Oct. 10.

Victim identified

The charge stems from an early-morning incident on Sept. 22, when police say two men were assaulted in the Tannery area. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 3 a.m.

One man was seriously injured while the other sustained minor injuries.

Police were initially investigating the incident as a serious assault. However, they said they learned Tuesday afternoon that the man who was badly injured had since died, so they are now treating the case as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Andre Bourgeois of the Shediac, N.B., area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to make more arrests and lay additional charges in the case.

