Teen charged with stunting after Halifax police catch vehicle travelling 52 km/h over speed limit
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 52 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S.
At approximately 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, a Halifax Regional Police officer witnessed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111, approaching Braemar Drive.
The officer clocked the vehicle's speed at 132 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
The teenager was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
He was also issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance and was suspended from driving for seven days. The vehicle was seized and impounded.
The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
Live updates: India tells citizens to leave Ukraine 2nd city
India is asking its nationals to leave Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv by Wednesday evening, based on information that Indian authorities have received from Russia.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
Ukrainians fleeing Russian forces wait hours to get into Poland
Ukrainians are facing long waits at border crossings into neighbouring European countries as more people continue to flee escalated attacks from Russian forces on some of Ukraine's most populous cities.
'From father to father': Ukrainian refugee implores PM Trudeau for help
After a harrowing journey fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, a father who was recently deported from Canada is pleading with Prime Minister Trudeau for help as he and his family make their way to Germany.
2 men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now heading to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion
Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight off invading Russian forces.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19, 27 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 273 people in intensive care.
-
Toronto woman files class-action lawsuit against Cadets Canada over alleged handling of sexual abuse
A Toronto woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against Cadets Canada, alleging poor policies and a tolerant culture contributed to her sexual abuse.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Gong Show': Gondek slams Kenney, claiming government overreach
The provinces mask mandate was lifted Tuesday but it remains in place in facilities the province considers high-risk, including healthcare facilities, long-term care homes, and public transit.
Montreal
-
'I'm going to fight': Quebec man leaves family to help defend Ukraine
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
-
Judge rejects legal challenge to Quebec's vaccine passport
A Montreal judge has struck down a legal challenge of Quebec’s vaccine passport requirement, ruling it was not in the public’s interest to remove the passport and citing the fact that it will be lifted in a matter of weeks anyway.
-
Howdy! New country music festival coming to Montreal in summer 2022
It may not be the kind of music most people associate with Montreal, but country fans in the city are getting their time to shine with a new music festival this summer.
Edmonton
-
AIMCo looking to offload $99M in Russian assets
Alberta Investment Management Corporation is divesting about $99 million worth of assets tied to Russian securities.
-
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Live updates: India tells citizens to leave Ukraine 2nd city
India is asking its nationals to leave Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv by Wednesday evening, based on information that Indian authorities have received from Russia.
London
-
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
-
Cyclist struck and injured on Trafalgar Street
London, Ont. police are investigating after a cyclist was struck Wednesday morning on Trafalgar Street.
-
Oxford St. shut down from Elizabeth to Gammage to repair downed hydro lines
The Wednesday commute may have gotten more challenging as Oxford Street will be closed in both directions between Elizabeth Street and Gammage Street following a single vehicle crash.
Winnipeg
-
Transcona-area school closed Wednesday due to fire
One Transcona-area school will be closed on Wednesday due to a fire.
-
Fire in Winnipeg's West End prompts Wednesday morning road closures
A house in Winnipeg’s West End is destroyed due to an overnight fire that is forcing road closures in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
-
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
-
Ottawa Senators to play Ukrainian national anthem before every home game
The Ottawa Senators will play the Ukrainian national anthem before every home game for the rest of the season, owner Eugene Melnyk says.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman who alleged harassment occurred during video shoot now says no minor was involved
A Saskatoon woman who alleged inappropriate behaviour occurred during a promotional Saskatoon video shoot in 2016 is retracting one of her claims.
-
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
-
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver reach another record high
Gas prices have hit another record high in Metro Vancouver, largely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Victim of fatal attack at UBC's Okanagan campus identified 24-year-old woman from India
The security guard who was fatally attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has been identified as a young woman from India.
-
B.C. highway near U.S. border crossing that was damaged by 2021 floods fully reopens
A stretch of B.C. highway near the U.S. border that was damaged in November 2021 floods has been repaired and reopened fully on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Evraz Place name change not connected to Russian invasion of Ukraine: REAL
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.
-
As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
-
City of Regina bracing for another major snow event
The City of Regina has 50 pieces of snow clearing equipment prepared to roll out during a storm expected at the end of this week.
Vancouver Island
-
'I just think it's worth the risk': B.C. man quits job as he prepares to fight for Ukraine
A line cook from Powell River, B.C., quit his job and is putting his life on hold to fight Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.
-
NEW
NEW | District of Saanich plans redevelopment of operations centre
The District of Saanich is planning to redevelop its outdated operations site and is giving residents a first look at conceptual plans.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health Tuesday.