HALIFAX -- A 19-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, N.S. has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 65 km/h over the speed limit on a Cape Breton highway.

On April 24, at approximately 7:30 p.m., an RCMP officer observed a Toyota Camry travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 125 near Exit 5 in North Sydney.

The officer activated RADAR and clocked the speeding vehicle at 165 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The RCMP officer pulled the vehicle over and charged the driver with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50 in Nova Scotia.

The teen’s vehicle was seized and impounded.

The driver was also charged for driving without insurance and failing to wear a seatbelt.