HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 62 km/h over the speed limit in North Sydney, N.S.

An RCMP officer was monitoring traffic on Highway 105, near Mapleview Drive, Saturday evening when they spotted a Kia Forte travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 132 km/h in astuntint 70 km/h zone.

The RCMP officer pulled the vehicle over and charged the driver with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50 in Nova Scotia. The teen’s vehicle was seized and impounded.

Police say the teen has also been charged with illegally transporting cannabis.

Police are also investigating the boy for possible possession of a prohibited weapon, resulting from items found inside the vehicle during a search.