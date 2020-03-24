Teen clocked at 78 km/h over speed limit on N.S. highway: RCMP
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:18PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 19-year-old man from Salmon River, N.S. has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 78 km/h over the speed limit in Yarmouth, N.S.
An RCMP officer was travelling on Highway 101 on Friday, just before midnight, when they noticed another vehicle on the highway travelling at a high rate of speed.
Police say the vehicle was clocked at 178 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
The RCMP officer pulled the vehicle over and charged the driver with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50 in Nova Scotia.
The teen’s vehicle was seized and impounded.
The driver was also charged for having a suspended licence.