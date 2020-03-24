HALIFAX -- A 19-year-old man from Salmon River, N.S. has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 78 km/h over the speed limit in Yarmouth, N.S.

An RCMP officer was travelling on Highway 101 on Friday, just before midnight, when they noticed another vehicle on the highway travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 178 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The RCMP officer pulled the vehicle over and charged the driver with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50 in Nova Scotia.

The teen’s vehicle was seized and impounded.

The driver was also charged for having a suspended licence.