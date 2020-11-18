HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old teenager is facing several serious charges after police witnessed him drive into a ditch after attempting to pull him over.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, police observed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road with their headlights turned off the Bisset Road in Cole Harbour, N.S.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, it continued weaving between both lanes until the intersection at Cow Bay Road, where police say it failed to turn and drove into the ditch.

Police say the driver was not injured and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The 17-year-old was held in custody until his court appearance on Tuesday at the Halifax Youth Court where he faced several charges including:

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance

Operation of Conveyance Wile Over 80mg%

Operation while Prohibited

two counts of Breach of Probation

four counts of Breach Custody Order

The investigation is ongoing.