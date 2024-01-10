ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Teen facing charges after officer dragged by car: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.

    Halifax Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the dangerous operation of a vehicle Tuesday night.

    Officers stopped a vehicle in the 500-block area of Herring Cove Road around 10:10 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release.

    Police say the vehicle was unregistered and the driver was “prohibited from driving.”

    As the officer attempted to arrest the driver, they allegedly accelerated the vehicle. The officer was caught in the vehicle’s door frame and “dragged for a distance,” police say.

    The suspect fled in the vehicle and the officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

    A short time later, the suspect was located in the area on foot and was arrested, the news release says.

    The youth is set to appear in Halifax court Wednesday, facing charges of:

    • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
    • aggravated assault of a peace officer
    • operation of a conveyance while prohibited
    • flight from peace officer
    • operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • escaping lawful custody
    • resisting arrest
    • breaching the conditions of custody/supervision order

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News