Teen facing charges after officer dragged by car: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the dangerous operation of a vehicle Tuesday night.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 500-block area of Herring Cove Road around 10:10 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release.

Police say the vehicle was unregistered and the driver was “prohibited from driving.”

As the officer attempted to arrest the driver, they allegedly accelerated the vehicle. The officer was caught in the vehicle’s door frame and “dragged for a distance,” police say.

The suspect fled in the vehicle and the officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A short time later, the suspect was located in the area on foot and was arrested, the news release says.

The youth is set to appear in Halifax court Wednesday, facing charges of:

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

aggravated assault of a peace officer

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

flight from peace officer

operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

dangerous operation of a conveyance

escaping lawful custody

resisting arrest

breaching the conditions of custody/supervision order

