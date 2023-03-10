Teen in Newfoundland charged with attempted murder after alleged attack at school

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

A 15-year-old boy in Newfoundland has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon after an alleged attack on another student outside a high school in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed Friday that the 16-year-old victim was recovering from serious head injuries.

Const. James Cadigan says police believe weapons were involved and that the victim was targeted by a larger group waiting outside Prince of Wales Collegiate shortly before noon on Thursday.

Investigators are asking the public for help as they continue their investigation, saying they are keen to see any video recordings of what happened.

Cadigan says witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can relay information to police through Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.