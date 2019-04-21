

CTV Atlantic





Five young N.S. boxers are heading to Victoria, B.C. next weekend to fight for a National Championship.

“I’m just excited to see everyone doing it,” says 19-year-old Holly McDonald who fights in the 57 kilogram weight class. “Put on the sweatsuit, sit in the sauna for a little bit.”

McDonald and four other boxers from Tribal Boxing Club will be competing at the 2019 Super Channel Championships in Victoria B.C., from April 23-27.

All five boxers have worked hard to qualify for the big event, and credit their success to the woman behind the pads, Tribal Boxing Club owner and head coach Bridget Stevens.

“She’s my biggest role model,” explains McDonald.

Stevens is one of the only female and Indigenous coaches in Canada, and her gym Tribal Boxing is sending the most competitors from the Atlantic Region.

“I’m very excited,” says Stevens. “But when I see them come back to the gym and show me that they’re making 90’s in university, that’s also exciting for me.”

Stevens is a tough coach, but her students wouldn’t have it any other way.

“She’ll be like, ‘four rounds’, and I’ll be like ‘I think I have one in me’, but she doesn’t care, four rounds!” says 18-year-old Moe Milad who competes in the 60 kg weight class. “At the end of the day, I do the four rounds and she holds me accountable to myself.”

And the lessons Stevens dishes out in the ring are just the beginning. She coaches with the goal of not only turning the teens into good fighters, but good people.

“I get anxiety a lot at school and when I come here, everything feels good. It makes me really happy, it’s my happy place,” says 16-year-old Renae Cowal who fights in the 46 kg weight class.

The club is fundraising on Facebook to raise money for their trip to Nationals, and they hope to bring back a few titles.

“Whatever happens happens. I am proud no matter what,” says Stevens. “Just hopping on that plane and them coming with me is a huge accomplishment.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.