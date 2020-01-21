HALIFAX -- A 16-year-old girl is being treated for an extreme case of hypothermia after being found in the snow in Miramichi, N.B.

The Miramichi Police Force received a report Friday morning of what appeared to be clothing in the snow in a residential driveway.

The responding officer spotted footprints and then waded through knee-deep snow, where they found a girl almost completely covered.

Police say the teen wasn’t wearing a coat or shoes and was almost non-responsive. Her hands were purple and her clothing was frozen.

The temperature was -22 C at the time.

Police say the girl was rushed to hospital, where she is being treated for extreme hypothermia.

They say she is expected to make a full recovery.