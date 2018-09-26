Featured
Teen sustains life-threatening injuries in Richmond County crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:57AM ADT
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle left the road in Nova Scotia’s Richmond County.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in River Bourgeois, N.S. at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the teen’s car left the road, struck a culvert, and came to rest in a grassy area.
Volunteer firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle.
The teen was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to hospital in Halifax for further treatment.
Police say the teen’s injuries are life-threatening.
The cause of the collision is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.