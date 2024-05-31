ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Teen taken to hospital following crash between bicycle, pickup truck: P.E.I. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Share

    A teenager was taken to hospital Thursday following a collision between a bicycle and pickup truck in Urbainville, P.E.I.

    Prince District RCMP responded to the collision just after 3 p.m.

    The teen was taken to hospital with what police believe to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from RCMP.

    The driver of the truck was also taken to hospital, but police did not specify the extent of their injuries.

    "The correct use of a helmet contributed to the well-being of the cyclist," reads the RCMP news release.

    Police say alcohol was not a factor in the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says

    Now that the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial has made the historic decision to convict him, the judge overseeing the case will soon face a monumental choice: whether to sentence the 2024 Republican presidential candidate to time behind bars.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News