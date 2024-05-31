Teen taken to hospital following crash between bicycle, pickup truck: P.E.I. RCMP

A teenager was taken to hospital Thursday following a collision between a bicycle and pickup truck in Urbainville, P.E.I.

Prince District RCMP responded to the collision just after 3 p.m.

The teen was taken to hospital with what police believe to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from RCMP.

The driver of the truck was also taken to hospital, but police did not specify the extent of their injuries.

"The correct use of a helmet contributed to the well-being of the cyclist," reads the RCMP news release.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

