Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing incident in Plympton, N.S.

A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing incident in Plympton, N.S. Monday.

At approximately 3 p.m., Digby RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing near a roadway in Plympton.

Police say they determined an altercation took place between two teens who are known to each other.

According to police, a 14-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old was released by the court and will appear in Digby Youth Justice Court on Jan. 24, 2022 to face the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Uttering threats

The investigation is ongoing.