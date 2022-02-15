Teen twin sisters create handcrafted candle company
Twin sisters and high school students Janie and Lauren Noel’s hand crafted candles allow them to give back to an organization that is near to their hearts.
In their early teens, the pair needed to fundraise for a class trip to Greece. They had the idea to start a candle company.
“Candles have always been a very big part of our life, mom always had other candles or incense burning while we were growing up, and so it just came to us very naturally,” said Janie.
First, they researched — watching YouTube videos and even connecting with other candle makers through Facebook.
Their mom helped with the website, and in August of 2021, Noel and Co. was launched.
“The response has been amazing. We were not expecting all the response from the community,” said Janie.
“We focus on having eco-friendly and socially conscious materials, so all of our waxes are 100 per cent natural virgin coconut soy. And we also have wood wicks that crackle when they burn, so that’s pretty cool.”
When Lauren was 13-years-old, she had two kidney transplants. The first transplant failed, but the second was successful — leaving the Noel family looking for a way to give back.
“My family and friends and I have so much gratitude towards my donors, Dr. Acott, and his team at the IWK, he essentially gave me my life back,” said Lauren.
Two per cent of all proceeds from the sale of their candles go to the Atlantic Kidney Foundation.
“It was a great opportunity to give back,” said Lauren.
Their mom, Raina, says her daughters pour their heart and soul into the company.
“I’m really impressed with their entrepreneurial spirit and it’s really infectious. I’ve loved watching them put in the hard work and their dedication and seeing the reward from everything they’ve been putting in has just been fantastic,” said Raina.
The sisters say they enjoy working together, but Janie said there is one ground rule.
“As soon as one of us puts on our headphones, it means we need to kind of like take a little bit of a break.”
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST
WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST | Ministers to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the downtown protesters continue to show no signs of leaving.
Protesters clear Coutts, Alta., highway after weapons seized; Emergencies Act invoked
Trucks, tractors and trailers cleared a highway in Coutts, Alta., after RCMP seized a large cache of weapons and arrested multiple individuals, in a move the same day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests and blockades across the country.
NEW | Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'
The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST | Ministers to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST. Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.
Ottawa protest organizers launch new fundraising scheme, 'Family Expense Support'
A group of self-described Ottawa convoy organizers launched a new fundraising venture on the same day the federal government announced new mandates for Canada's financial watchdog aimed at ending the protests.
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by the financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.
Police find stolen truck in Toronto area, but 2,000 guns remain missing
Police say they've found a stolen truck, but a trailer with more than 2,000 guns remains missing.
Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 17 missing
A Spanish fishing boat sank early Tuesday in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least four people, Spain's maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were saved and a maritime search was launched for the 17 other crew members still missing.
Police ID student shot dead inside Toronto high school; 14-year-old boy charged
Detectives have named an 18-year-old student shot to death inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, saying they now have a 14-year-old boy in custody who allegedly tried to shoot a second victim but his gun did not fire.
Toronto
-
Ford urges Trudeau to make ‘targeted’ use of Emergencies Act to clear protesters
Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to take an “extremely targeted” approach to the newly invoked Emergencies Act and extinguish the ongoing occupation of the nation’s capital in the next few days.
-
Police ID student shot dead inside Toronto high school; 14-year-old boy charged
Detectives have named an 18-year-old student shot to death inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, saying they now have a 14-year-old boy in custody who allegedly tried to shoot a second victim but his gun did not fire.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the downtown protesters continue to show no signs of leaving.
Calgary
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35 over the weekend and active cases by 2,600.
-
Security guard fired, police launch investigation after man assaulted outside Calgary store
One person has been fired and police are investigating after video surfaced showing a man being assaulted by a uniformed security guard outside a Calgary grocery store.
-
Kenney disapproves of Emergencies Act being invoked by Trudeau
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he respects the decision of the federal government to invoke for the first time ever the Emergencies Act, but it doesn’t mean he supports it.
Montreal
-
Quebec public health officials to provide update on COVID-19 situation
Quebec's public health officials will address the province on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province a day after the premier hinted that vaccination passports may come to an end.
-
Quebec's vaccine passport may soon be a thing of the past, says Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there may not be a need for proof of vaccination for much longer, and that it's time to heal divisions -- also saying he doesn't want the Emergencies Act used in Quebec.
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
Edmonton
-
Woman, 3 children needed police rescue after getting lost in Elk Island
A family needed to be rescued after getting lost in Elk Island National Park on Saturday, police say.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35 over the weekend and active cases by 2,600.
-
Protesters clear Coutts, Alta., highway after weapons seized; Emergencies Act invoked
Trucks, tractors and trailers cleared a highway in Coutts, Alta., after RCMP seized a large cache of weapons and arrested multiple individuals, in a move the same day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests and blockades across the country.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST
WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST | Ministers to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST. Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.
-
Sudbury boy showered with valentines during cancer treatment
Four-year-old Jackson Twain of Sudbury is in the fight of his life right now against an aggressive tumor and friends and family are rallying around the captivating kid with a mountain of love in the form of valentines cards.
-
Sudbury mentorship group says need for youth connection and guidance continues
Despite the many obstacles faced over the last two years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Sudbury says its focus has remained the same, creating meaningful relationships within the city.
London
-
MLHU reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths as cases decline at LHSC, province
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.
-
Mural dedicated to members of the Afzaal family to be unveiled this weekend
A new, permanent memorial to the London, Ont. Muslim family that was killed last June in an alleged hate-motivated attack, will be unveiled this weekend.
-
Booster shots available for 12 to 17 age group across region starting Friday
Starting Friday, all youth in Ontario 12 to 17-years-old will be eligible for a booster shot.
Winnipeg
-
Loosening of public health restrictions begins today in Manitoba
Manitoba is relaxing a number of its public health orders beginning on Tuesday, as the province is speeding up its reopening process.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST
WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m. EST | Ministers to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST. Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.
-
City plans legal action after reopening of St. James Civic Centre delayed
New details have emerged on when the St. James Civic Centre is expected to reopen and what’s behind the delay.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the downtown protesters continue to show no signs of leaving.
-
Canadian long-track speedskaters win gold in women's team pursuit
Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has won her third medal of the Beijing Games, reaching the top of the podium Tuesday in the women's team pursuit with Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais.
-
LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.
LIVE AT 2:30 P.M. | Ottawa police board holding special meeting on trucker protest
As the Freedom Convoy protest enters its 19th day, Ottawa's police services board is holding a special meeting following the prime minister's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
Saskatoon
-
Police locate remains of man killed in Prince Albert homicide
The remains of a Prince Albert man killed in a homicide late last year have been found.
-
Saskatoon developer says downtown core is 'dying'
In a letter to city council, a Saskatoon developer argues the city's downtown area is "dying" and outlines the ways he thinks it could be "fixed."
-
60% of rut shaving complete on Saskatoon residential streets, city says
The City of Saskatoon has completed more than 60 per cent of rut shaving on residential streets, according to a Monday news release.
Vancouver
-
Service resumes at B.C. border crossing, a dozen people arrested
Service has resumed at a B.C. border crossing where access was blocked by protesters for several days.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT | Will B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions change? Health officials to give update
Changes may be coming to B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions as the province's top health officials are scheduled to give a news conference before some of the rules expire.
-
New certification program announced in B.C. for apprentices, journeymen in 10 trades
The British Columbia government has introduced legislation to modernize the Crown agency responsible for training workers in the trades sector.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation to share ground penetrating radar search findings
A southeast Saskatchewan First Nation will be sharing the findings of a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of a former residential school.
-
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
-
Voters cast ballots in northern Sask. byelection
Voters are heading to the polls in the Athabasca constituency.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update on cases, restrictions
British Columbia health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce plans to gradually relax public health restrictions in place to curb the transmission of the disease.
-
Oak Bay petition calls on municipality to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers
Gas-powered leaf blowers are the topic of a new petition with hundreds of signatures calling on the municipality of Oak Bay to phase them out.
-
Body of missing Vancouver Island woman found after 6-month search
Comox Valley RCMP say the body of a missing woman was located more than eight months after the 30-year-old was last seen.