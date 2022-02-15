Teen twin sisters create handcrafted candle company

Twin sisters and high school students Janie and Lauren Noel’s hand crafted candles allow them to give back to an organization that is near to their hearts.

In their early teens, the pair needed to fundraise for a class trip to Greece. They had the idea to start a candle company.

“Candles have always been a very big part of our life, mom always had other candles or incense burning while we were growing up, and so it just came to us very naturally,” said Janie.

First, they researched — watching YouTube videos and even connecting with other candle makers through Facebook.

Their mom helped with the website, and in August of 2021, Noel and Co. was launched.

“The response has been amazing. We were not expecting all the response from the community,” said Janie.

“We focus on having eco-friendly and socially conscious materials, so all of our waxes are 100 per cent natural virgin coconut soy. And we also have wood wicks that crackle when they burn, so that’s pretty cool.”

When Lauren was 13-years-old, she had two kidney transplants. The first transplant failed, but the second was successful — leaving the Noel family looking for a way to give back.

“My family and friends and I have so much gratitude towards my donors, Dr. Acott, and his team at the IWK, he essentially gave me my life back,” said Lauren.

Two per cent of all proceeds from the sale of their candles go to the Atlantic Kidney Foundation.

“It was a great opportunity to give back,” said Lauren.

Their mom, Raina, says her daughters pour their heart and soul into the company.

“I’m really impressed with their entrepreneurial spirit and it’s really infectious. I’ve loved watching them put in the hard work and their dedication and seeing the reward from everything they’ve been putting in has just been fantastic,” said Raina.

The sisters say they enjoy working together, but Janie said there is one ground rule.

“As soon as one of us puts on our headphones, it means we need to kind of like take a little bit of a break.”