Teenager, 15, charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP

    A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. last year.

    Lamèque RCMP say they responded to a reported assault with a weapon outside Shippagan residence on Nov. 3, 2022.

    When they arrived at the scene, officers say they learned an 11-year-old boy had been struck in the face with a kick scooter by a 15-year-old teenager.

    The 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with what later were determined to be serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

    Officers say the 11-year-old boy died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Nov. 5. Police arrested the 15-year-old teenager on Nov. 7 in connection with the investigation.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

    The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

