HALIFAX -- A 16-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in Spectacle Lake, N.S.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a motorcycle collision on Highway 3.

Once police arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle, which was travelling northbound, left the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

Police say the driver, a 16-year-old, was ejected from the motorcycle. The rider was taken to hospital via Lifeflight with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 3 was shut down for about two hours while investigators gathered evidence.

According to police, the motorcycle was seized for further investigation and inspection.

The investigation is ongoing.