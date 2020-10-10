HALIFAX -- RCMP in St. Stephen, N.B. are investigating a farming incident that killed a 16-year-old boy from Oak Haven, N.B.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a farm on Route 725 in Little Ridge, N.B. with reports of a farming accident

Police believe the boy, who was driving a farming tractor, lost control of his vehicle and flipped over.

The 16-year-old boy died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.