Teenager dies in New Brunswick farming incident
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 6:58PM ADT
HALIFAX -- RCMP in St. Stephen, N.B. are investigating a farming incident that killed a 16-year-old boy from Oak Haven, N.B.
Around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a farm on Route 725 in Little Ridge, N.B. with reports of a farming accident
Police believe the boy, who was driving a farming tractor, lost control of his vehicle and flipped over.
The 16-year-old boy died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.