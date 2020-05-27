HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old boy from Kings County, P.E.I., is facing a $900 fine after police caught him driving double the posted speed limit in a 90 km/h speed zone.

At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a Kings District RCMP officer witnessed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Route 2 in Souris West, P.E.I.

The driver was stopped and issued a $900 fine, and had his vehicle impounded for 24-hours at his expense.

No injuries were reported.