Teenager issued $900 fine for driving double the posted speed limit in P.E.I.
CTV Atlantic Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 10:04AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old boy from Kings County, P.E.I., is facing a $900 fine after police caught him driving double the posted speed limit in a 90 km/h speed zone.
At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a Kings District RCMP officer witnessed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Route 2 in Souris West, P.E.I.
The driver was stopped and issued a $900 fine, and had his vehicle impounded for 24-hours at his expense.
No injuries were reported.