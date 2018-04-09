

CTV Atlantic





Two 17-year-old boys are home safe and sound after being stuck in the woods on an all-terrain vehicle during Sunday’s snowfall.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the back of the NSCC Marconi Campus around 8 p.m. after one of the boy’s mothers reported the teens had gotten an ATV stuck while travelling on trails between Dominion and Sydney.

Police say dispatch operators were able to track down the location of the boys through their cellphone.

Officers were led to an area behind the JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

Airport security and maintenance staff assisted police with fire trucks and other machinery, as officers entered the woods and signaled the boys with lights and sirens.

The boys confirmed they could see and hear the signals, but eventually they reached a body of water they couldn’t cross on foot.

Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue members were also called to assist, and entered the woods by the Marconi Campus with an ARGO vehicle.

Rescuers travelled towards the coordinates of the boys’ cell phone and located the pair around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the boys were transported to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for precautionary assessment; they were uninjured, but wet and cold.