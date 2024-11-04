Temperature roller-coaster continues into early November

Another mild spell followed by a temperature tumble is forecast this week week as a series of weather fronts cross the Maritimes.

Warm front bumps temperature up

A warm front moving through the northeastern United States moves into the Maritimes Tuesday. The front turns the wind southerly, and temperatures are forecast to rise Tuesday through Wednesday.

A mix of light snow and light rain will develop ahead of the arrival of the front Monday night into Tuesday morning. The snow will mostly be in the northwest of New Brunswick but a few flakes mixing in with the rain is possible for the remainder of the region. Little accumulation is expected with the snow, though the more mountainous terrain of northern New Brunswick could pick up a few centimetres.

A light mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

There will be a brief period of time Monday night where the light rain could overlap with near freezing temperatures in the Maritimes. This gives a low risk of some slick spots developing on surfaces that cool from two sides, such as bridges.

The low risk shouldn’t last beyond the first hour or two of the onset of the light rain as temperatures rise above zero.

High temperatures on Tuesday will reach 8 to 12 degrees in the region. High temperatures on Wednesday climbing into the mid-to-high teens.

Mild, even warm November temperatures expected on Wednesday.

Cooler again by late week

A cold front comes across the Maritimes Wednesday and Wednesday night. The front will be accompanied by scattered showers.

A blustery northwest wind returns behind the front for Thursday. Seasonably cool conditions return with high temperatures back into a range of six to 10 degrees except 10 to 15 degrees for Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia.

Cooler Autumn weather is then expected to persist through Friday and the weekend.

A returning northwest wind brings the return of cooler weather for the end of the week.

Trouble in the tropics

While past the peak of the season, there is still tropical weather activity developing and being monitored.

Tropical Depression Eighteen has developed in the southern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to become a hurricane as it passes the Cayman Islands and then approaches western Cuba Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A hurricane warning has been issued for the Cayman Islands and a hurricane watch for western Cuba.

Tropical Depression Eighteen is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane, Hurricane Rafael, in the Caribbean Sea by Wednesday.

The storm is expected to pass into the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday evening with the Florida Keys being advised to monitor the situation. There is increased uncertainty in the projections for the storm after that, but it may need to be watched by the U.S. Gulf States Friday into the weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, though it is possible to have out of season storms develop.