It's been a day of record-breaking temperatures in parts of the Maritimes.

Humidex values approached forty and one Nova Scotia woman is facing a steep fine for leaving a pet in a hot car.

“We're not just worried about people, we're worried about pets as well,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health. “So we don't want people leaving their pets in cars.”

In Bridgewater, police rescued a dog from a hot car on Friday morning.

A 34-year-old New Brunswick woman was fined nearly seven hundred dollars under the Animal Protection Act.

In weather this warm, Russell says it's important to keep tabs on the elderly and people with mobility issues.

“We've had issues in the past where there could have been a power outage, let's say, and so the elevators aren't working and people have to take stairs,” Russell said. “So just being aware of all the things that can happen and making sure you have those connections with your neighbours so that you can check on them.”

The Halifax Central Library is one of the only places you could cool off for free. They offered charging stations, water, and of course -- air conditioning.

In Cape Breton, it was plenty warm - but a bit more tolerable and it was a perfect day to head to the beach.

“Summer's finally arrived -- it's great,” said Michael McKinnon.

Many people were doing the same.

“It's wonderful, it's great,” said Jacqueline Richards.“I tell you, it's been so cold, and we just moved here, so this is our first time coming to this beach.”

Things are expected to cool down a bit tomorrow in some parts of the Maritimes, but in others, it will be another scorcher.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald and Emily Baron Cadloff.