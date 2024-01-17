Temporary warming centre opens in Bathurst, N.B.

A temporary warming centre is now open in the City of Bathurst for those experiencing homelessness.

According to a news release from the city, the warming centre is run by the provincial Department of Social Development and will remain open until the end of March, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily. When the temperature reaches - 10 C or colder, it will remain open all day.

The city says they formed a committee to take a proactive approach to homelessness, which is comprised of council members, city staff and community stakeholders.

"With winter temperatures seemingly well established, we're happy to be able to help those in need. Although temporary, this shelter is of great importance and will certainly help avoid tragic situations,” said Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain in the release.

“We are also continuing our efforts to identify a permanent solution."

The warming centre can cater to six or seven people at a time. The city says users will have access to snacks, hot drinks, and a washer and dryer, as well as the ability to charge their cell phones.

