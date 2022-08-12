Ten-hour stand-off ends with N.B. man in custody

A man in New Brunswick is in custody after a 10-hour stand-off with police.

The police operation began around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, when members of the Chaleur Region RCMP executed an arrest warrant on behalf of the Gatineau Police Service at a home in Madran, N.B.

But when police arrived, they say a gun was fired multiple times inside the home. At that point, police say they set up a perimeter and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

The RCMP says various units including the Emergency Response Team attend the scene.

According to police, a 41-year-old man surrendered without incident around 4 p.m., roughly 10-and-a-half hours after officers arrived. During the arrest, police seized a firearm and ammunition.

Police say no one was injured during the incident, and the operation did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

On Aug. 6, the man was transferred into Gatineau Police Service custody. The same day, New Brunswick RCMP officers executed a search warrant at the same property in Madran, where they seized several loaded firearms, including some that are prohibited. According to police, officers also seized ammunition and other undisclosed prohibited weapons.

"We would like to thank the community for their support and patience, as well as our many partners for their assistance during this lengthy operation," says Sgt. Roch Lizotte of the Chaleur Region Detachment. "This incident was well managed by our resources to protect the public and our police resources on scene. We constantly assess every situation to ensure we are taking all the necessary precautions and possible measures to ensure everyone's safety."

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.