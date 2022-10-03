Ten medical schools seats moving to Saint John, N.B., more seats to be created
Ten medical school seats that are currently being offered to New Brunswickers through Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., are moving to Saint John, N.B.
In a news release Monday, the New Brunswick government says the move is part of a plan to increase the number of seats for New Brunswick medical students within the province.
Beginning in the fall of 2023, the 10 seats will be offered at Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick on the Saint John campus of the University of New Brunswick.
As a result of the change, Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick will now be able to accept 40 students per year into its program.
“We are committed to doing whatever we can to address the labour force challenges facing our health sector,” said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder in the news release.
“Retention rates for physicians trained within New Brunswick have been much better than for those studying outside the province. This strategic move will improve our chances of having newly trained physicians stay and work here.”
New Brunswick provides funding for 70 medical students each year and, as of the fall of 2023, 64 of these students will be studying within the province. An additional six seats remain available in Quebec.
“We understand the importance of providing the opportunity to train at home to more of our future physicians,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch. “This is a step in the right direction in terms of securing more physicians for New Brunswick. We remain committed to searching for additional opportunities to get more resources into our health sector.”
The province says this change will result in financial savings for New Brunswick, which will be reinvested, along with new funds, into additional medical seats in New Brunswick.
Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick and le Centre de formation médicale du Nouveau-Brunswick at the Université de Moncton are working together with the provincial government to create these additional seats.
“I am excited that the government has made the decision to invest in training 10 more physicians here in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Hall, the associate dean at Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick. “We play an important role in developing highly trained physicians and scientists who can help address health priorities that are specific to New Brunswick. I look forward to our continued partnership with the government, Horizon Health Network, and the University of New Brunswick in Saint John that will allow us to work together for better health care for the province.”
Since 2000, the New Brunswick government has funded 10 medical seats per year at Memorial University, when there were no medical programs available in the province.
The final intake of students was this past September. The government will ensure funding continues to allow the students already enrolled to complete their program.
The province says the changes support the new provincial health plan, Stabilizing Health Care: An Urgent Call to Action, which has five action areas. Those include:
- access to primary health care
- access to surgery
- create a connected system
- access to addiction and mental health services
- support seniors to age in place
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks US$475M in punitive damages
Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking US$475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network had carried out a 'campaign of libel and slander' against him.
BREAKING | North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official Opposition status.
Reports: Migrant flights' mysterious recruiter identified
The mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio has been identified by several media outlets as a former combat medic and U.S. Army counterintelligence agent living in Tampa.
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says B.C. MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
Iran crackdown on protesters likely to 'intensify' in coming days: expert
The Iranian government's crackdown on protesters is likely to 'intensify' in the coming days, despite sanctions from Canada and international condemnation, an expert says.
This massive newspaper contains 'cover stories' of hundreds of MMIWG to spur national action
A new project called '4000 Cover Stories' is re-imagining the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada with the front-page prominence their families feel they deserve, with advocates planning to deliver the massive newspaper to the prime minister.
Toronto
-
New details released on Ontario’s strong mayor veto powers
The Ontario government has released proposed regulations for its so-called ‘strong mayor’ legislation that reveal when a veto can be used.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
This is what happens next after Ontario education workers vote to strike
Ontario education workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if negotiations with the province continue to stall but many parents and school staff may be wondering what comes next.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting investigations present police with roadblocks
Police say that as the city is coming up on a record number of shootings in a single year, they are finding it more difficult to make arrests in the incidents.
-
Alleged Calgary drug dealer faces 32 new charges, arrested on 39 warrants
A 30-year-old Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested and now faces an additional 32 charges, following an investigation spurred by tips from the public.
-
'Lack of transparency': Critics show concerns over Hockey Canada fund
More revelations are coming out tonight about how Hockey Canada has set aside money to deal with outstanding sexual assault claims.
Montreal
-
Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official Opposition status.
-
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois re-elected, Quebec solidaire not official Opposition
Quebec solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was re-elected in his Gouin riding. Manon Masse was also re-elected in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques.
Edmonton
-
3 dead after fiery crash north of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock on Monday.
-
Police searching for suspects in pair of unprovoked downtown assaults
Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying four male suspects involved in two attacks in downtown Edmonton Sunday morning.
-
Chief had no conflict of interest on funding report, EPS argues after council debate
A decision on a new police funding formula was derailed at Edmonton City Hall Monday afternoon as some councillors tried to toss a report over concerns of a perceived conflict of interest involving police chief Dale McFee.
Northern Ontario
-
Lack of funding and staff means no overdose prevention site for North Bay
For the time being, there will be no overdose prevention site coming to North Bay.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Sault’s compassion hub preparing to close
A group in Sault Ste. Marie that works with homeless people and those struggling with addiction and food insecurity will be closing its doors at the end of the month.
London
-
'Hearing that was brutal': Witness speaks out after EMDC inmate dies in custody
A man says he witnessed a violent altercation at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) last month, the same night police say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Wes Simpson was at the EMDC the night of Sept. 12, in the cell next to the person he believes was the victim taken to hospital that night, and he doesn't believe the inmate died by suicide.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Family struggles to access cancer treatment for 11-year-old daughter
Kristy and Dave Costa's world was turned upside down in December 2021 when their young daughter Lacey was diagnosed with cancer. As Lacey continues the battle against stage 4 melanoma, her family is currently trying to get her life-saving treatments, but gaining access to the right medication is another challenge.
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
A recent spike in gas prices has Winnipeggers feeling pain at the pumps but the latest jump comes despite the price of oil remaining relatively steady.
-
Death of Manitoba woman with severe burns ruled a homicide: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide of a woman who died of severe burns.
Ottawa
-
Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
Councillor says cancelling Panda Game would not stop parties
The councillor representing Sandy Hill says cancelling the annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens won’t stop the party from spilling into residential streets.
-
Ottawa police lay hate-motivated charges following attack near Gloucester High School
Ottawa police say six young people are facing charges following an attack last month near a local high school, video of which was widely shared on social media.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness
A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.
-
$2M fundraiser launched to replace Sask. mobile breast cancer screening bus
The wheels were put in motion on Monday to replace a vital piece of medical equipment for women in rural and remote areas of Saskatchewan.
-
While levels remain high, Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater tests show decline
Although levels remain high, the team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater supply has measured a drop in signs of COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Time for a mega-city in Metro Vancouver? What amalgamation could look like
Every time the municipal elections roll around, the idea of whether to merge the Lower Mainland into one mega-city resurfaces, though this time the discussion is a little different.
-
Some B.C. residents booking fall boosters without invitations
A number of eager British Columbians have managed to schedule a fall booster of the COVID-19 vaccine without an invitation – though officials stress that protecting the most vulnerable remains their priority.
-
Families of deceased Indigenous women and teen girl call for systemic change in policing
The families of two women and a teenage girl, all Indigenous, who went missing and then died in the Lower Mainland have come together in an effort to raise awareness about their loved ones and push for systemic change in B.C. policing.
Regina
-
Here's how much tickets for street racing, stunting could cost Sask. drivers
This month SGI is cracking down on dangerous driving behaviours, including street racing and stunting.
-
'Everybody deserves a second chance': Yorkton murder victim's sister says she forgave killers
The sister of a Yorkton man who was murdered in 2018 said she has forgiven the four people connected to his death.
-
Sask. joins Alberta in vowing not to support proposed federal firearm buy-back program
The Government of Saskatchewan has made its opinion clear on a proposed federal buy-back program of over 1,500 models of firearms.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman acquitted of failing to provide breath sample because police did not make demand 'immediately'
A B.C. judge has acquitted a Vancouver Island woman of failing to provide a breath sample because police waited several minutes before asking her to blow into an alcohol-screening device after they suspected she was impaired. The judge also found "obvious inconsistencies in the police evidence" in the case.
-
This Vancouver Island restaurant was named the best fine dining spot in Canada
A Vancouver Island eatery has been named the best fine dining restaurant across all of Canada for 2022, according to travel website Tripadvisor. The restaurant, Pluvio, is located in Ucluelet, B.C. and has an ever-changing menu that incorporates seasonal and local ingredients, many of which are harvested on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. boosts substance use and mental health supports for inmates leaving jail
The British Columbia government says inmates struggling with mental health and substance use will be supported after they leave jail by transition teams connected to all 10 of the province's correctional centres. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson says that's an increase from inmates at five facilities getting help with services like housing, health care, transportation and treatment when they are released.