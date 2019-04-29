

CTV Atlantic





Ten people have been charged after police raided two separate illegal cannabis dispensaries.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested a 23-year-old Sackville man after conducting a search warrant at Doug’s Place in Halifax.

Investigators seized over $900, about three pounds of cannabis, and over 300 other cannabis products.

The man is facing a number of charges including possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, and obstructing police.

Nine others were also charged on Friday after a separate search warrant was conducted at the Atlantic Compassion Club Society in Dartmouth.

Items seized in the search included over $7,000, over five pounds of cannabis and more than 2,500 other cannabis products.

They are all due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.