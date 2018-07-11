

CTV Atlantic





Ten people including a toddler are without a home after an overnight fire in Moncton.

The fire broke out about 1 a.m. in an older five-unit apartment building on Robinson Street in the city's downtown.

The fire appears to have started in a second-floor ceiling.

Damage is extensive and estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There were no injuries.

Volunteers with the Red Cross are assisting the residents who have been displaced by the fire.

In a news release, the Red Cross says they have“assisted all 10 with emergency lodging and arranged for purchases of clothing, food and other basics.”

Four cats and an iguana were also saved from the fire.