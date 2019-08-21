

CTV Atlantic





At least 18 people are without a home after a rooming house in Moncton was badly damaged by fire.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on St. George Street.

Fire officials say they were initially called to a garage fire, but the flames quickly spread to the three-storey rooming house.

The building was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

One firefighter was taken to hospital with a broken arm. No other injuries were reported.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting eight tenants with emergency lodging. Ten other tenants are staying with friends or family, or were away at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.