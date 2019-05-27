

CTV Atlantic





A spike in carbon monoxide levels forced eight tenants to evacuate an apartment building in Moncton Sunday evening.

The Canadian Red Cross says a furnace malfunction caused the carbon monoxide spike in the three-storey building on Falkland Street around 10 p.m.

Some residents experienced nausea or headaches from the furnace fumes, but no serious injuries were reported.

Five adults and one child were checked briefly in hospital and then released.

The tenants won’t be allowed back in the three-unit building until the furnace is repaired and the building is fully ventilated and air quality is checked.

Until then, Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and meals for six tenants.

Two other tenants have made their own arrangements for temporary accommodation.