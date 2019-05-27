Featured
Tenants evacuate Moncton apartment building after spike in carbon monoxide levels
A person turns on a carbon monoxide detector.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 10:14AM ADT
A spike in carbon monoxide levels forced eight tenants to evacuate an apartment building in Moncton Sunday evening.
The Canadian Red Cross says a furnace malfunction caused the carbon monoxide spike in the three-storey building on Falkland Street around 10 p.m.
Some residents experienced nausea or headaches from the furnace fumes, but no serious injuries were reported.
Five adults and one child were checked briefly in hospital and then released.
The tenants won’t be allowed back in the three-unit building until the furnace is repaired and the building is fully ventilated and air quality is checked.
Until then, Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and meals for six tenants.
Two other tenants have made their own arrangements for temporary accommodation.