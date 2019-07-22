

CTV Atlantic





Another apartment building in Miramichi has been evacuated after not meeting its safety standards.

A weekend fire prompted further inspection and now, about 50 tenants are displaced for the time being.

It's the second apartment building on Cole Crescent in Miramichi that's now been evacuated.

A small fire broke out inside this Skyway Lodge building just before seven o'clock Saturday night.

"There was a lot of smoke," said Deputy Chief Mario Berthiaume of the Miramichi firedepartment."It was mostly contained to one apartment."

As for the cause?

"It was determined that there was some unattended candles that may have started the fire," Berthiaume said.

Approximately 50 residents are affected. Some are being helped by the Red Cross while others making their own arrangements.

"At first there was a lot of fear," said Skyway Lodge tenant Alfred Dalziel. "When the fire initially started we didn't know how bad it was."

After an inspection a no-vacancy order was then put in place.

"It was deemed that certain code compliances were deficient at the time and we deemed it not safe to be occupied," Berthiaume said.

The owner of the Skyway Lodge couldn't be reached for comment.

Just next door, an apartment building was evacuated last month for not meeting certain safety standards. Those tenants are still out of their homes.

"It's a real concern," said Miramichi MLA Michelle Conroy. "We have zero housing -- zero affordable housing."

The Skyway to Heaven Church has been helping displaced tenants.

"Iam concerned about the elderly," Pastor Ray Arsenault said. "It is very stressful for them."

While it's expected tenants at 5 Cole Cres. will be allowed back home soon, some say it's been stressful.

"It's not the same sleeping on some bed," said Skyway lodge tenant Joseph Richardson.

Officials say tenants from Skyway Lodge will be able to return home once all repairs are made.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker.