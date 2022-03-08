Tenants in Cape Breton search for place to live after eviction notice served by Fire Marshall’s office

It's been four days since tenants living in an apartment building in Cape Breton were told to leave and many still have no place to call home.

“We spent the night in our truck last night because we're not on social assistance, so they wouldn't give us any kind of shelter or housing,” said tenant Tarra MacIntyre.

About 20 people were displaced from the 12-unit building in New Waterford, N.S., Friday afternoon, after an order to vacate was issued under the Nova Scotia Fire Safety Act by the Fire Marshall's office.

“Downstairs in the laundry room the ceiling was black mould. All of the walls were kicked in. There was old furniture left in the corridors,” said MacIntyre.

MacIntyre says it’s unclear if or when tenants will be allowed to return, but the province says repairs will need to be made by the landlord before anyone can live in the building again.

“It's very hard because I’ve been six months looking for housing prior to this,” she said.

Christina Lamey, a spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, says they can't get into specifics on why the building was shuttered.

“Types of things that would cause a code violation would be things like exposed electrical wires, standing water or dripping water on to fixtures or panels, smoke alarms that maybe don't work,” said Lamey.

Loaves and Fishes, a non-profit organization in Sydney, N.S., provides hot meals for those in need.

“We're feeding now 110 a day, that's our average and it's going up every day,” said Marco Amati, the general manager of Loaves and Fishes.

He says finding affordable housing in the CBRM is a big problem right now.

“We hear it from people here. We see new people come and they're asking us where the homeless shelter is,” said Amati.

The MLA for the area, Kendra Coombes, agrees more housing is needed to keep up with demand.

“I think we really need to work together to make sure more inspections are being done and making sure all buildings are up to code,” said Coombes.