Many Maritimers continue to feel the effects of post-tropical storm Dorian. However, one of the storm’s more notable disasters is causing distress for Haligonians who simply need a place to stay after a crane toppled, causing them to be evacuated – without any word of when they’ll be able to return.

On Monday morning, the Eastlink building on Spring Garden Road and South Park was evacuated, two days after the crane fell at a nearby construction site – leaving tenants without a place to stay.

For Rebecca Carole and Jack Bateman, tenants of the building, the evacuation has put them in a difficult and costly situation.

“The first night we stayed with my cousin, then we went to an Airbnb for two nights and then we went to a hotel in the valley this weekend,” says Carole. “Tonight we're at a different Airbnb, but we have it booked for all of next week – so there's some stability happening.”

As of Sunday, they've spent nearly $1,500 on accommodations; however, other costs are adding up as well.

“There hasn't been access to kitchens, so we've had to eat out a lot which isn't a normal expense for us,” says Bateman. “Because we were evacuated in such a rush, I've had to buy new clothes because I wasn't able to pack everything that I needed for a week – let alone two or three weeks.”

With stress mounting, Carole took to social media on Saturday – reaching out to friends and family for support while sharing details of her evacuation experience.

Creating more uncertainty, Halifax city officials seem to have suggested help would be provided.

Councillor, Waye Mason said in an email to CTV that the crane is an issue for the provincial government, but he's trying to assist those affected.

Carole says she was told to submit receipts to the building company. She says she submitted her receipts, but hasn't received any word back.

“Eventually we're going to have to take some kind of legal action, I guess,” says Carole. “We don't want to, but we will run out of money very soon.”

And Bateman agrees, noting their financial situation could become serious.

“They're not helping us as we go,” says Bateman. “We could very soon run out of money – then we're out in the cold until we hear from them.”

Meanwhile, crews began working to remove the crane on Saturday – a process city officials say could take weeks.

